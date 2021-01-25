The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is multi-dimensional. We oversee jail operations, civil process, and law enforcement. We consider ourselves to be community policing-oriented and participate in senior safety, teen outreach, and other initiatives that focus on substance use and mental illness.
Recently, we were honored by the National Sheriffs’ Association as a “Triple Crown” Sheriff’s Office for being nationally accredited for law enforcement, corrections and for inmate health care. Although national accreditation is a voluntary process, we believe that following national standards each and every day, forces our agency to remain a proactive and professional law enforcement agency.
While we have done and continue to do a lot of good things, we are always looking to improve.
We are entrusted with the honor and privilege to protect and serve.
We are part of the Maine Sheriffs’ Association and support legislation that would allow for greater transparency in various law enforcement applications including the certification of sheriffs, sheriff suspensions, information sharing regarding prospective employees and standardized policies that meet national best practices.
County law enforcement is critical in a mostly rural state like Maine, and we play a vital role in maintaining public safety. We go to work every day with the intent to do good and we are working even harder to do better – to educate, to inform, to protect, and serve.
Kevin J. Joyce
sheriff, Cumberland County
Portland
