Samuel James

7 p.m. Friday. Virtual performance on the Blue Facebook page, donations appreciated. facebook.com/portcityblue

Blues and roots musician Samuel James is a phenomenal guitarist and enthralling storyteller. Don’t miss your chance to catch a Friday night streaming performance as James takes to the stage at Blue in downtown Portland. What’s more, James and fellow musician VIVA have been named the artists-in-residence for the month of February at Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland. Keep an eye on what they’re working on at indigoartsalliance.me.

Wayne DeLano

7:30 p.m. Friday. Streaming via Camden Opera House Facebook page, free. facebook.com/camdenoperahouse

The Camden Opera House SoundCheck series continues with a streaming performance by acclaimed saxophonist, pianist, arranger and composer Wayne DeLano. Accompanied by David Clarke on guitar and bass, you’ll hear a whole mess of traditional bebop and modern jazz tunes, some penned by DeLano and others fresh arrangements of standards.

Anni Clark

7 p.m. Saturday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $18 in advance, $20 at the door, limited seating, face coverings required. cadenzafreeport.com

Singer-songwriter Anni Clark is a Maine treasure, and her latest album, “Will It Ever Be the Same,” is the latest example of this. With a warm voice and stage presence, along with poignant lyric-smithing, Clark will win you over with one listen. Grab a ticket to see her in person or stream the show from the Cadenza Facebook page. The latter option will allow you to make artist donations during the performance.

