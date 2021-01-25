Samuel James
7 p.m. Friday. Virtual performance on the Blue Facebook page, donations appreciated. facebook.com/portcityblue
Blues and roots musician Samuel James is a phenomenal guitarist and enthralling storyteller. Don’t miss your chance to catch a Friday night streaming performance as James takes to the stage at Blue in downtown Portland. What’s more, James and fellow musician VIVA have been named the artists-in-residence for the month of February at Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland. Keep an eye on what they’re working on at indigoartsalliance.me.
Wayne DeLano
7:30 p.m. Friday. Streaming via Camden Opera House Facebook page, free. facebook.com/camdenoperahouse
The Camden Opera House SoundCheck series continues with a streaming performance by acclaimed saxophonist, pianist, arranger and composer Wayne DeLano. Accompanied by David Clarke on guitar and bass, you’ll hear a whole mess of traditional bebop and modern jazz tunes, some penned by DeLano and others fresh arrangements of standards.
Anni Clark
7 p.m. Saturday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $18 in advance, $20 at the door, limited seating, face coverings required. cadenzafreeport.com
Singer-songwriter Anni Clark is a Maine treasure, and her latest album, “Will It Ever Be the Same,” is the latest example of this. With a warm voice and stage presence, along with poignant lyric-smithing, Clark will win you over with one listen. Grab a ticket to see her in person or stream the show from the Cadenza Facebook page. The latter option will allow you to make artist donations during the performance.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Masks could have saved lives, and they still can
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Division comes from our need to blame
-
Arts & Entertainment
Uncertainty of vaccine rollout puts summer performance plans in limbo
-
Arts & Entertainment
New performance series at Thompson’s Point kicks off this weekend
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: Weekend trip to Acadia inspires instrumental EP