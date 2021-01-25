Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Workshop

Tues. 2/2 6 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed. 2/3 6:30 p.m. Forestry Subcommittee

Wed. 2/3 7:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Fri. 1/29 8 a.m. Special Town Council Meeting

Mon. 2/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Sat. 1/30 noon. Coastal Waters Commission

Mon. 2/1 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 2/1 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Mon. 2/1 6 p.m. Board of Appeals

Tues. 2/2 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee

Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 2/2 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen Public Hearings

Thur. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 1/28 6 p.m. Planning Board Special Meeting

Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Thur. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 1/28 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 1/28 7 p.m. School Committee

Mon. 2/1 6 p.m. School Committee Budget Workshop

Tues. 2/2 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board

Tues. 2/2 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee

Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee

Thur. 2/4 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

