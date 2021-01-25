Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Workshop
Tues. 2/2 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Wed. 2/3 6:30 p.m. Forestry Subcommittee
Wed. 2/3 7:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Fri. 1/29 8 a.m. Special Town Council Meeting
Mon. 2/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Sat. 1/30 noon. Coastal Waters Commission
Mon. 2/1 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 2/1 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Mon. 2/1 6 p.m. Board of Appeals
Tues. 2/2 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. Planning Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 2/2 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen Public Hearings
Thur. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 1/28 6 p.m. Planning Board Special Meeting
Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Thur. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 1/28 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 1/28 7 p.m. School Committee
Mon. 2/1 6 p.m. School Committee Budget Workshop
Tues. 2/2 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board
Tues. 2/2 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee
Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Thur. 2/4 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
