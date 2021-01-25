Chebeague Island

Thur.  1/28  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Public Workshop

Tues.  2/2  6 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  2/3  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Wed.  2/3  6:30 p.m.  Forestry Subcommittee

Wed.  2/3  7:30 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Thur.  1/28  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  1/28  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Fri.  1/29  8 a.m.  Special Town Council Meeting

Mon.  2/1  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  2/2  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Freeport

Sat.  1/30  noon.  Coastal Waters Commission

Mon.  2/1  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  2/1  6 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Mon.  2/1  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Tues.  2/2  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  2/2  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  2/3  6 p.m.  Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Tues.  2/2  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Public Hearings

Thur.  2/4  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Thur.  1/28  6 p.m.  Planning Board Special Meeting

Tues.  2/2  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Thur.  2/4  6:30 p.m.  Budget Committee

Yarmouth

Thur.  1/28  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  1/28  7 p.m.  School Committee

Mon.  2/1  6 p.m.  School Committee Budget Workshop

Tues.  2/2  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board

Tues.  2/2  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee

Wed.  2/3  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee

Thur.  2/4  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

