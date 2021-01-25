Arrests

1/18 at 1 a.m. Russell Townsend, 51, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

1/18 at 6 a.m. Kyle T. Hurd, 21, address unlisted, on Stevens Avenue on charges of assault, criminal mischief, criminal restraint and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

1/18 at 6 a.m. Fally Kasongo, 37, of Auburn, on Congress Street on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and violation of conditional release.

1/20 at 1 p.m. Keith E. Boisvert, 43, of Freeport, on Park Avenue on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/20 at 1 p.m. Alicia Lovejoy, 40, of Freeport, on Park Avenue on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/22 at noon. Vanessa Anne Lazaro, 22, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of assault, criminal mischief, unlawful trafficking in drugs and falsifying physical evidence.

1/23 at 6 a.m. James Gibson, 44, of Portland, on Bramhall Street on a charge of terrorizing.

1/23 at 9 p.m. Eric Connell, 35, of Old Orchard Beach, on Commercial Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/24 at 4 a.m. Judith A. Denger, 51, address unlisted, on State Street on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and violation of conditional release.

1/24 at 4 p.m. Frank Beckwith, 59, of Gray, on the Eastern Promenade on a charge of operating after revoked for habitual offender.

