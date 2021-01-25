Calling all children ages 2 through 18 to submit their art work to the Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge’s Sense of Wonder Art Contest.

February’s theme is “Children’s Art” followed by March’s theme which is “Teen Art. Submissions to the contest may include photos, stories, poems or any other artistic interpretation of experiences visiting the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge from children and teens.

The Refuge is currently celebrating 50 years since the Refuge was named after the nation’s foremost and forward thinking biologists, Rachel Carson.

The Sense of Wonder Art Contest is one of several events and activities the Friends and Refuge staff have organized for public participation until August. Each month has a different theme for those who submit to the contest.

Each submitted art item must depict how the natural habitats and wildlife of the refuge are experienced by the children and teens who submit their work. Remember the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is comprised of trails located in Wells, Kennebunk, Kittery, Saco, Biddeford and a few other areas. Note: The wildlife refuge urges all visitors to use all the recommended CDC guidelines for recreation on public lands and recreate responsibly and safely.

Participants must submit a photo of their creation in JPG format no smaller than 1000 pixels on the longest side. Poetry and/or short prose can be in either a Word or PDF file.

Go to https://www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/art-contest to submit up to three items for the month of February until Feb. 26 and teens can submit up to three items anytime now until March 26.

One winning selection from each media designation will be selected on the last day of each month, announced to the winner and news media, compiled with other monthly selections and published in a 2022 wall calendar commemorating the Refuge’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. The “People’s Choice” recognition will be awarded in 2022 for the calendar’s cover.

The art contest theme for January is “Winter on the Refuge” and submissions are being accepted for all ages. Only photography and poetry are accepted in January. Deadline for January is Jan. 29.

