Arrests
1/23 at 5:45 p.m. Johnny Staples, 56, of Burrough Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Winner’s Circle by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a warrant.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 19-24.
Fire calls
1/19 at 2:10 p.m. Fire alarm on on Chickadee Drive.
1/22 at 11:03 a.m. Assist Lisbon.
1/23 at 5:35 p.m. Assist Lisbon.
1/24 at 11:58 a.m. Smoke investigation on Augusta Road.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Jan. 19-24.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
BIW ratifies contract with firefighter union
-
Business
Report: Pandemic destroyed 225 million jobs worldwide, but billionaires got richer
-
News
Increase your charitable giving this year with these tips
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Locked Down’ mirrors our quarantine experiences
-
College
College roundup: UMaine’s Millan named conference’s women’s basketball player of the week