Arrests

1/23 at 5:45 p.m. Johnny Staples, 56, of Burrough Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Winner’s Circle by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a warrant.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 19-24.

Fire calls

1/19 at 2:10 p.m. Fire alarm on on Chickadee Drive.

1/22 at 11:03 a.m. Assist Lisbon.

1/23 at 5:35 p.m. Assist Lisbon.

1/24 at 11:58 a.m. Smoke investigation on Augusta Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Jan. 19-24.

