Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Jan.18-24.
Summonses
1/20 at 1:20 a.m. Joel E. Perez, 57, of Falmouth, was summonsed on a charge of driving to endanger by Officer Derek Miller and Officer Derek Lucas on Lafayette Street and Gilman Road.
Fire
1/19 at 1 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Princes Point Road.
1/19 at 1:22 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Little John Road.
1/19 at 3:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on West Main Street.
1/19 at 4:12 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Main Street.
1/20 at 11:15 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Main Street.
1/21 at 11:39 a.m. Unpermitted fire on Maplewood Avenue.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency services responded to six calls from Jan. 18-24.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Watchdog probes whether Justice Department officials tried to overturn election
-
Nation & World
Moderna vaccine protects against British and South African variants, company says
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: Jan. 18-25
-
Nation & World
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate; Republicans oppose trial
-
Nation & World
Biden reversing Trump ban on transgender people in military