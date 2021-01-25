Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Jan.18-24.

Summonses

1/20 at 1:20 a.m. Joel E. Perez, 57, of Falmouth, was summonsed on a charge of driving to endanger by Officer Derek Miller and Officer Derek Lucas on Lafayette Street and Gilman Road.

Fire

1/19 at 1 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Princes Point Road.

1/19 at 1:22 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Little John Road.

1/19 at 3:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on West Main Street.

1/19 at 4:12 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Main Street.

1/20 at 11:15 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Main Street.

1/21 at 11:39 a.m. Unpermitted fire on Maplewood Avenue.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency services responded to six calls from Jan. 18-24.

