Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 19-24.

Fire calls

1/16 at 2:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Court Street.

1/18 at 9:57 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

1/20 at 4:18 p.m. Utility problem at Middle and Hunt streets.

1/20 at 4:23 p.m. Fire alarm on Richardson Street.

1/20 at 5:19 p.m. Propane leak on High Street.

1/21 at 10:08 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

1/21 at 7:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Centre Street.

1/21 at 8 p.m. Service call on Wesley Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from Jan. 16-22.

