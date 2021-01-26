Some of the words to “America the Beautiful” that aren’t often remembered these days:
“America! America! God mend thine every flaw!
“Confirm thy soul in self-control, thy liberty in law.”
Thank you, songwriter Katharine Lee Bates.
Dale Hill
Phillips
