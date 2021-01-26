Why does a newspaper that touts that it has answers for the vaccine rollout not allow nonsubscribers to participate? Isn’t that sort of biased to an extreme? Money is one thing, but the health of the nation should be the way above and beyond the sanctimonious need for profit.

I know of a 87-year-old veteran, living alone with Alzheimer’s, in a rural setting with no driver’s license, because the state took it away. He cannot find where to sign up for the vaccine even as an at-risk Mainer because the stupid government cannot begin to think that getting such lists before the vaccine is ready is a good, forward-thinking idea.

Then, the Portland Press Herald has an item saying “Have vaccine questions? We have answers,” but access is denied to nonsubscribers. Come on!

George A. Fogg

Auburn

