Why does a newspaper that touts that it has answers for the vaccine rollout not allow nonsubscribers to participate? Isn’t that sort of biased to an extreme? Money is one thing, but the health of the nation should be the way above and beyond the sanctimonious need for profit.
I know of a 87-year-old veteran, living alone with Alzheimer’s, in a rural setting with no driver’s license, because the state took it away. He cannot find where to sign up for the vaccine even as an at-risk Mainer because the stupid government cannot begin to think that getting such lists before the vaccine is ready is a good, forward-thinking idea.
Then, the Portland Press Herald has an item saying “Have vaccine questions? We have answers,” but access is denied to nonsubscribers. Come on!
George A. Fogg
Auburn
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Jan. 27-Feb. 3
-
American Journal
Mainewhile: At our very best, we are a nation of poets
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Community News
Events
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Biden has pledged to advance environmental justice – here is how the EPA can start
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.