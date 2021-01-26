Recently, Maine Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin was placed on leave, pending review, for some social media posts he made on his own time. Those comments were not work-related but were personal opinion and didn’t violate state policy. Chief Gauvin has since apologized for and removed those comments.
This was spearheaded by outside groups who brought the posts to the attention of the Democratic-controlled Maine Legislature and Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck. Chief Gauvin has had an exemplary career, and has treated everyone fairly, regardless of political affiliation.
Our culture is being taken over by an “outrage industry” of a minority group of self-appointed arbiters of the public good. But who decides this? During a speech to the U.N., then-President Barack Obama said, “The strongest weapon against hateful speech is not repression, it is more speech.”
We may not like what someone has to say, but the last I checked it is protected speech under the First Amendment. Chief Russell Gauvin deserves to be reinstated. This partisan attack is not right, and it is certainly not American.
Kevin Landry
Lewiston
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Jan. 27-Feb. 3
-
American Journal
Mainewhile: At our very best, we are a nation of poets
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Community News
Events
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Biden has pledged to advance environmental justice – here is how the EPA can start
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.