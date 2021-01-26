NEW SHARON — Maine State Police identified the victims on Tuesday of a homicide-suicide as Robert “Bob” Dapolito, 55, and his wife, Jessica, 42, at their residence on Hovey Road, according to a news statement.

Both individuals died from gunshot wounds, and police identified Robert Dapolito as the shooter.

Troopers from Troop C received a call Monday to check the well-being of an individual on Hovey Road in New Sharon. Accompanied by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, the trooper responded to the residence. Upon their arrival, they discovered the adult bodies of a male and a female.

After conducting the post-mortem examinations on the deceased individuals Tuesday morning, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner identified this as a domestic violence homicide-suicide.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team completed processing the crime scene Monday evening.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit – South continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

