Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 2/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 2/2 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Thur. 2/4 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 1/29 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Mon. 2/1 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee

Mon. 2/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues 2/2 6:30 p.m. Ad-Hoc Downtown Advisory Board

Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Wed. 2/3 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Fri. 2/5 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 2/1 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon. 2/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 2/2 6 p.m. Community Development Advisory Committee

Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 2/3 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

