Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 2/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Tues. 2/2 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Thur. 2/4 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 1/29 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
Mon. 2/1 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Mon. 2/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues 2/2 6:30 p.m. Ad-Hoc Downtown Advisory Board
Wed. 2/3 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Wed. 2/3 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Fri. 2/5 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 2/1 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 2/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 2/2 6 p.m. Community Development Advisory Committee
Tues. 2/2 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 2/3 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee
