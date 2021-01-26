Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  2/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  2/2  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Thur.  2/4  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  1/29  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Mon.  2/1  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Mon.  2/1  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues  2/2  6:30 p.m.  Ad-Hoc Downtown Advisory Board

Wed.  2/3  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Wed.  2/3  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Fri.  2/5  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  2/1  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  2/1  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  2/2  6 p.m.  Community Development Advisory Committee

Tues.  2/2  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  2/3  7:30 a.m.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

