Arrests

Donnovan G. Dixon, 51, of Cross Street, on Jan. 18 on charges of refusal to submit to arrest or detention, refusal to stop and disorderly conduct with offensive words and gestures, on Cross Street.

Michael J. Folsom, 43, of Portland, on Jan. 20 on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of relief, fugitive from justice and criminal mischief, on Main Street.

Kevin P. Benasich, 36, of Gorham, on Jan. 21 on charges of OUI (alcohol) and violating condition of release, on Saco Street.

Mohamed Ahmed, 39, of Haskell Street, on Jan. 23 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Tiffany Randall, 32, of South Portland, on Jan. 24 on a warrant, on Stroudwater Street.

Saadeldin Zackaria, 26, of East Bridge Street, on Jan. 24 on charges of assault and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Summonses

Jonata I. Mbongo, 22, of Forest Street, on Jan. 19 on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Stroudwater Street.

Hope Jordan M. Buxbaum, 46, of Madison Street, on Jan. 19 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Haskell Street.

Rachael F. Allenby, 34, of Anderson Avenue, on Jan. 20 on a charge of resident failing to register a vehicle after 150 days, on Spring Street.

Hugo S. Belo, 40, of Main Street, on Jan. 20 on a charge of resident failing to register a vehicle after 150 days, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Tyler T. Wheatley, 27, of Bridgton Road, on Jan. 21 on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Enas W. Alshami, 25, of Portland, on Jan. 22 on a charge of resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Captain Bill Hartley Avenue.

Frederick L. Farrell, 41, of Portland, on Jan. 23 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Cumberland Street.

Teresa O’Connor, 59, of Quimby Avenue, on Jan. 23 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Dylan S. Sabasteanski, 29, of Walker Street, on Jan. 24 on charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended or revoked and violating a parking ordinance, on Bridge Street.

Bladimir Perez, 28, of Quimby Avenue, on Jan. 24 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with a prior, on Main Street.

