Arrests

Joseph D. Call Jr., 34, of Windham, on Jan. 20 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and disorderly conduct, loud and unreasonable noise, on Southside Drive.

Summonses

Jacob C. Fusco, 23, of Windham, on Jan. 12 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination) with no test.

Emily E. Cass, 24, of Cumberland, on Jan. 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Edward J. Corcoran, 36, of Gray, on Jan. 16 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, at 693 Roosevelt Trail.

Rigoberto Palacios Portillo, 28, of Newport News, Virginia, on Jan. 18 on a charge of operating without a license.

James R. Bourgoin Jr., 42, of New Gloucester, on Jan. 22 on a charge of operating without a license, license expired within previous 90 days.

Corey J. St. Pierre, 31, of Baldwin, on Jan. 22 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Rich Hem, 42, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Jan. 23 on charges of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

A male, 16, on Jan. 23 on charges of domestic violence, assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Grassington Lane.

Lingdong B. Bol, 21, of Windham, on Jan. 24 on a charge of operating without a license.

Ashley M. Brown, 31, of Buxton, on Jan. 25 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.

Jeremy S. Henderson, 35, of Buxton, on Jan. 25 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

