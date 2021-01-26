YARMOUTH — Senior Tax Assistance Yarmouth is now available to local residents who are 67 or older.

According to a town announcement, those seeking reduced property taxes must own a home in Yarmouth, have been a Yarmouth resident for at least 10 years and have a combined household income that does not exceed $90,791.

Applications can be found on the town website and picked up at Town Hall. Residents can have applications mailed by calling 846-9036.

To apply, seniors must be at least 67 years old as of April 30, 2021. All applications must be filed by April 30, 2021. The town clerk is available to answer questions at 846-9036.

Completed applications, along with supporting documentation and forms, must be dropped off or mailed to Town Hall at 200 Main St., Yarmouth, ME 04096.

Residents cannot file more than one application per household.

