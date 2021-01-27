Arrests

No arrests were recorded from Jan. 19-25.

Summonses

1/24 at 12:24 p.m. Jason Lombardozzi, 27, of Gainesville, Florida, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of imprudent speed.

1/25 at 7:30 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Pennsylvania, was issued a summons on Bowery Beach by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of excessive speed.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 12 fire calls from Jan. 19-25.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Jan. 19-25.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: