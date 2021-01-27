Arrests
No arrests were recorded from Jan. 19-25.
Summonses
1/24 at 12:24 p.m. Jason Lombardozzi, 27, of Gainesville, Florida, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of imprudent speed.
1/25 at 7:30 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Pennsylvania, was issued a summons on Bowery Beach by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of excessive speed.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 12 fire calls from Jan. 19-25.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Jan. 19-25.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News
-
Lakes Region Weekly
NG selectman says his detractors have ‘malicious’ agenda
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Guest commentary: It’s time to be brave and stop the ‘cancel culture’
-
Nation & World
In GameStop saga unfolding on Wall Street, 2 Goliaths fall
-
American Journal
Gattine selected to lead Democratic State Committee