The recent dust-up regarding Chief Russell Gauvin’s ability to lead the Maine Capitol Police in an objective manner rightfully has stirred some public concern.
There is his right to express his views, and a citizen’s right to protection, under the same Constitution, if citizens are protesting something Chief Gauvin doesn’t agree to. He could have saved himself a lot of trouble if he’d kept quiet about his views instead of broadcasting it to the world over Facebook.
He should be dismissed for pure lack of common sense.
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
