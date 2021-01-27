Recently Maine Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin posted on social media that the recent presidential election was fraudulent and that mask-wearing during the pandemic was simply the government trying to control people, along with other weird right-wing conspiracy theories.
While we have the right to free speech, officials in powerful governmental positions should not undermine our democracy or public health with talk-radio lies and nonsense.
Temporarily removing Chief Gauvin from his post is inadequate. I understand that it takes some courage to stand up to garrulous Republicans in our state government, but we Mainers expect Gov. Mills to do the right thing. If we are to have confidence and trust in our police forces, we need to know that they are run by people with integrity, intelligence and good judgment.
Chief Gavin demonstrated that he is sadly lacking in these qualities. He must be dismissed from his duties.
Andrew Mazer
Yarmouth
