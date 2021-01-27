If Tom Brady is the GOAT, Eli Manning is the GOAT slayer.

Headed to his first Super Bowl as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady is 6-3 in his previous appearances in the big game, all with the New England Patriots.

Two of the losses were to Manning and the New York Giants. Seems like something Manning would want to bring up every opportunity he gets. But the now-retired quarterback told the New York Post that’s not the case.

Apparently Brady is the one who won’t shut up about it.

“I’ve been around Tom numerous times, and I’ve never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them,” Manning said. “He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the ’07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time.”

Case in point: When Manning announced his retirement after 16 seasons last year, Brady couldn’t help but mention that Manning’s 2-0 record in Super Bowls came at his expense.

“Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli!” Brady tweeted. “Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.”

It makes sense that Brady would have trouble letting go of the Super Bowl losses following the 2007 and 2011 seasons. Both times the Patriots had the lead late in the fourth quarter — and both times Manning led the Giants on spectacular winning drives. Manning was named Super Bowl MVP both times.

But it also makes sense that Manning doesn’t feel right giving Brady a hard time about those games.

“I don’t have any bragging rights with Tom,” Manning said. “This is his 10th Super Bowl, and I’m so impressed with his whole career.”

SEAHAWKS: Chad Wheeler, a backup offensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks for parts of the past two seasons, will not be back with the team in 2021 following an arrest over the weekend on suspicion of felony domestic violence, the team confirmed.

Wheeler was arrested early Saturday morning following an incident in Kent that left his girlfriend with an injured arm and injuries to her face for which she was taken to Valley Medical Center.

Wheeler bonded out of King County jail Tuesday after bail was set at $400,000 and had a probable cause hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

Wheeler, 27, is officially a restricted free agent, meaning the Seahawks would have to tender him an offer to keep him. The statement makes clear the team will not do that.

Because Wheeler is a free agent, however, he cannot be cut, as that means he is already not part of the team anymore. However, players do not officially become free agents until the new league year begins on March 17.

The Seahawks had continued to list Wheeler on their roster until Wednesday, as they typically do with all free agents until the new league year begins. But as of Wednesday morning, Wheeler was no longer listed on the roster.

An NFL spokesman confirmed the league is also reviewing the case under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Wheeler played in five games for the Seahawks in 2020 as a reserve offensive tackle and had been with the team since Oct. 2019 when he was signed to the practice squad.

The Seahawks’ statement also included information for those who may be experiencing domestic violence as well as mental health issues.

“We encourage Chad to get the help he needs,” the team’s statement read.

According to a Kent Police Department report, Wheeler had been on medication for bi-polar disorder but had not taken it of late.

The report said police responded to a call of a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a “physical fight” with her boyfriend.

The victim had called 911 to state that she was being “killed.” Police were advised that she had suffered a dislocated arm and was bleeding.

According to the report, when officers arrived they could hear screaming from inside the apartment, and after forcing their way in, they heard more screaming from a bathroom. They forced their way in to the bathroom and found the victim and Wheeler. He was standing beside her, the report said.

Wheeler initially was uncooperative before being detained, the report said, and he did not speak to officers.

Wheeler is 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, and the victim is 5-9 and 145 pounds, the report said.

The report said the incident began when Wheeler asked the victim to bow to him, and when she did not he grabbed her and threw her on a bed.

The report said Wheeler then strangled the victim before she lost consciousness. The report also said when she regained consciousness, Wheeler was standing near the bed and said, “Wow you’re alive?”

The victim then ran into the bathroom where she called 911 and family, according to the report. Wheeler picked the lock on the door and entered before officers arrived.

SUPER BOWL: The NFL has selected three people who have served during the coronavirus pandemic as honorary captains for the Super Bowl along with inaugural poet Amanda Gorman for an original poem.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin will take part in the coin toss on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The trio was picked for embodying the NFL’s message of “It Takes All of Us” this season.

Gorman, the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate, recited “The Hill We Climb” at the Biden inauguration Jan. 20. She will recite her poem about the trio’s impact before the game, which will be televised and shown inside Raymond James Stadium.

Davis made sure to get his students and their families in Los Angeles devices and internet access, and he also hosted tech workshops to help people learn how to use the devices.

Dorner, who lost two grandparents to COVID-19, is the COVID ICU nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital and represents healthcare workers across the country as honorary captain.

Martin helped veterans, high school athletes and local youth connect virtually through the Wounded Warrior Project and by livestreaming events in Pittsburgh. He volunteered to livestream every home football game for Aliquippa High School so families could watch. He also has taken in needy children in his neighborhood.

LIONS: The Detroit Lions hired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month.

Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell’s staff, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.

Lynn had a 33-31 record in the regular season and was 1-1 in the playoffs with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020. He was 0-1 as interim coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 when he also served as offensive coordinator for 14 games.

The Lions also announced they hired assistant general manager Ray Agnew and senior personnel executive John Dorsey, a former general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. The latest additions to the front office are designed to build a veteran-laden support staff to work with first-time general manager Brad Holmes.

Agnew was director of pro scouting the past four years with the Los Angeles Rams, working with Holmes as he led their college scouting department during his 18-year career with the franchise. Agnew worked for the Rams for 14 seasons after his playing career.

Dorsey was the Chiefs’ general manager from 2013 to 2016 and was Cleveland’s general manager for the following three seasons. He was a front office consultant last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

