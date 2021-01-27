Transitions

Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) CEO Bruce Wagner recently announced his intention to retire Feb. 5. He will be replaced on an interim basis by FAME’s Chief Risk Officer Carlos Mello. Over his seven-year tenure, Wagner’s contributions included leading FAME through two strategic planning exercises, a focused approach to taking on financial risk for public benefit and FAME being named one of Maine’s Best Places to Work for six years in a row. FAME is a quasi-independent state agency that provides innovative financial solutions to help Maine residents pursue business and educational opportunities.

Acquisitions

Electrical Consultants, Inc., a power delivery provider to the utility and energy industries in North America, has acquired Casco Systems, headquartered in Cumberland. Casco is a consultant that has provided design, integration, automation and testing services to utilities, renewable energy developers, generation plants and industrial clients for over 19 years. In addition to the Cumberland office, Casco maintains field offices in Waterville and Rochester, New York.

Sebago Technics, a civil engineering and consulting firm based in South Portland, announced it has acquired Sawyer Engineering and Surveying (SES) of Bridgton. Founded and owned by George Sawyer, SES is a more than 40-year-old company that has provided engineering, surveying and septic design services to the Lakes Region of Maine, including Bridgton, Naples, Casco, Raymond and Fryeburg.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The international Maine Outdoor Film Festival (MOFF) announced the addition of two new staff members to the outreach team. Maine native and MOFF sponsorship coordinator Andrea Nilosek has worked in the film industry for about a decade through local and national work, including as manager for Sundance’s ASCAP Music Cafe. New digital director Kyle Walton brings years of experience with content creation, television productio, and public relations, including legacy brands like Maine Media Workshops and News Center Maine,

Tara Walker and Tom Doyle joined the LearningWorks board this fall. Walker practices labor and employment law at Bernstein Shur in Portland and Doyle is a retired partner at Pierce Atwood LLP.

Verrill is pleased to welcome attorney Nicholas Anania to the firm’s Portland office. Anania focuses his practice on a broad range of work, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial lending and contracts.

Owen Gillis has been promoted to the role of performance consultant at the Scarborough office of Dale Carnegie Maine. Gillis, who earned his degree in business management from the University of Maine, joined the group just last year.

The Friends of Congress Square Park Board of Directors is delighted to announce that C.J. Opperthauser has been hired as the new executive director. Opperthauser will be moving to Portland from Providence, Rhode Island, where he’s spent the past six years involved in the fields of placemaking, active transportation and land use.

Recognition

Eight Verrill attorneys have again been recognized as Local Litigation Stars in Benchmark Litigation’s 2021 edition: Scott D. Andersonhas, for energy, environmental, and technology and telecommunications; Charles P. Bacall, for intellectual property; Karen Frink Wolf, for general commercial, professional liability and securities; Martha C. Gaythwaite, for aviation, environmental, mass tort, product liability and recall, and shipping; A. Robert Ruesch, for construction, professional liability, real estate, and trade and customs; and Rachel M. Wertheimer for appellate and general commercial. In addition, both Wolf and Gaythwaite were recently named to Benchmark Litigation’s national list of Top 250 Women in Litigation.

Save the date

New Ventures Maine has created a series of 10 free online workshops to help entrepreneurs manage components of starting and growing their small businesses. The series is intended for individuals exploring new business ideas and is also appropriate for established businesses looking to push forward a new strategy. The daytime series will be offered from 12-1 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2 to April 8. The evening series will be offered from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 9 to April 13. Pre-registration is required by one hour before the start of the workshop; see newventuresmaine.org.

