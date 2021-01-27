Black students matter

Free guide to LGBTQ+ inclusive programming

OUT Maine has released a free guide, “Best practices for LGBTQ+ inclusive youth programming,” to provide a road map with concrete action steps for ensuring inclusive and welcoming programming for LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning) youth. It also serves as a training resource to increase administration and staff awareness of the current challenges facing LGBTQ+ participants.

OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities. According to Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey, as of 2019, there were more LGBTQ+-identified youth in Maine than ever before – 20% of Maine’s high school teens identify as LGBTQ+. Nearly all of the youth programs surveyed indicated that helping youth find themselves and feel supported in their adolescence were essential program elements.

Youth-serving organizations that helped craft and refine these practices included Chewonki, Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, Kieve-Wavus Education, PenBay YMCA, Tanglewood 4-H Camp and Learning and Trekkers.

For more information, and to request a free copy, visit outmaine.org/programs/professionals.

Graduates awarded dental scholarships

Two local residents were selected to receive the 2020 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation.

Christopher Goding, a graduate of Greely High School who attends the University of New England College of Dental Medicine, and Elijah Leverett, a graduate of Greely who attends UNE, were two of 21 students selected to receive $2,500 scholarships.

Goding is the son of Gregory and Marianne Goding of Cumberland and Leverett is the son of Stephen Leverett and Patty Langkopf of North Yarmouth.

To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, students must be Maine residents who have completed their first year of dental school and be enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.

Incorporated in 1867, the Maine Dental Association works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry and to be leaders in oral health in Maine. For more information about the MDA, visit medental.org.

Health care scholarships available

Applications are now open for the Herb Paris Health Career Scholarship, available to high school students and non-traditional students in the Midcoast area who are interested in pursuing a career in health care.

Each year the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary awards approximately $40,000 in Herb Paris Health Career Scholarships to students attending college, technical colleges or other technical training.

Eligible applicants must plan to pursue an education at an accredited institution and major in a program that will lead to a health care career, with the exception of pre-med and biology majors. In order to be considered, all applications and required documents must be submitted to the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary by April 15, 2021. Grants range from $500 to $2,000, and students may receive the scholarship for up to four years. Details are available at midcoasthealth.com/auxiliary/ under “Scholarships.”

