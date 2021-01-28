KENNEBUNK — Kennebunk Savings has stepped up with a $5,000 contribution to help York County Community Action Corporation provide relief to York County residents experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss of jobs or reduced work hours from the pandemic, which is going into its 11th month, has put a strain on households not seen since the recession of 2008. Many families seeking help from YCCAC are first-time clients — people who have never needed to seek outside help until now, said Executive Director Barbara Crider.

“COVID-19 has upturned households throughout York County, as across our state and nation ” said Crider. “This grant will help deliver essential relief to individuals and families experiencing hardship through no fault of their own. We are grateful for the donation from Kennebunk Savings Bank, and for the many years of partnership with us as we work to keep our communities healthy, vibrant and strong.”

York County Community Action Corporation provides health, education and human services through programs like Head Start and Early Head Start, WIC Nutritional Services, Energy Services, Transportation Services, the Economic Opportunity Department, and Nasson Health Care.

“Our friends and neighbors, many of whom may be out of work or have reduced hours, are experiencing food insecurity and housing insecurity,” said Kennebunk Savings President Bradford C. Paige, adding YCCAC has the skill at identifying the greatest needs in the county. “We’re at the beginning of a long road to community-wide recovery and we want our friends and neighbors to know that we are here to support them and that they are never alone in this.”

York County Community Action Corporation has offices in Biddeford, Kittery and Sanford.

