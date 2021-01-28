The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present a showcase of regional talent on their Facebook page on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. The presentation will feature performances from established Maine musicians and also include submissions of performances from community members.

Those who wish to participate are invited to submit a video of a song, a poem, dance or similar performance. Submitters are encouraged to consider a theme of love songs. Submissions will be edited into one continuous presentation, which will be broadcast on the center’s Facebook page on Feb. 13.

Submissions are due 10 p.m. Feb. 8. Instructions are at chocolatechurcharts.org/livestreams. A winning performance will be picked by a panel of judges including Bath business owners and Curt Dale Clark, artistic director at Maine State Music Theatre. The winner will receive prizes from Bath shops Now You’re Cooking and Bath Sweet Shoppe.

Featured performers will include Love By Numb3rs, Oshima Brothers, Duquette and Dancer, and Peter Macdonald Blachly.

For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org, or call (207) 442-8455 Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

