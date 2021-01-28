BIDDEFORD — Realizing the pandemic has been especially difficult for senior residents of Biddeford who are home bound and isolated, the Biddeford Recreation staff at the Ross Center at the J. Richard Martin Community Center is putting together activity boxes to deliver to their homes.

Each box will contain new items like puzzles, word search books, playing cards and other activities to help pass the time. As well, organizers said the Recreation Department is also sending a variety of individually-wrapped goodies to enjoy.

The Biddeford Recreation Department has purchased enough supplies to fill 25 boxes and planned to begin delivery this week.

Staff said they’d like to keep up the effort, as there are many more seniors to reach out to in the community. So, they’ve decided to put the word out and ask for donations.

They’re looking for new puzzles, brain teaser games and books, individually wrapped snacks, playing cards, memory games aimed at adults, colored pencils and markers, and new periodicals which may be of interest to the age group.

Biddeford Recreation staff have set up a drop box for donations in the hallway of the community center, 189 Alfred St.

Organizers say Meals on Wheels volunteers s have offered to deliver some of the boxes to residents s on their routes, and Biddeford Recreation staff will be delivering others.

