A medical executive and physician from Virginia has been chosen to replace MaineHealth CEO Bill Caron when he retires this spring.

The incoming CEO is Dr. Andrew T. Mueller, president and CEO of Centra Health, a health care system consisting of four local hospital organizations in central Virginia, according to MaineHealth.

“In Dr. Mueller, we get a leader who knows health care from the ground up,” said Greg Dufour, chair of the MaineHealth board of trustees, in a statement. “Having worked as a family medicine practitioner, Dr. Mueller understands what it takes to care for the whole person, and his considerable success as an executive makes him an ideal leader as we pursue our vision of working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.”

Caron announced in October 2019 that he planned to retire at the end of 2020. MaineHealth’s president, Richard Petersen, said at the same time that he planned to retire in June of this year.

But Mueller isn’t expected to take over at MaineHealth until late spring. Because of the demands imposed by the global coronavirus pandemic, Caron’s original retirement plans were delayed to maintain stability for MaineHealth during the crisis, the health care system said in a news release.

MaineHealth is the state’s largest health care system and its largest employer, with nearly 22,000 employees. It provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire.

