OLD ORCHARD BEACH — A virtual Town Council Workshop has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live to discuss the ordinance development for adult use marijuana retail stores in Old Orchard Beach.

The virtual meeting link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88181323962?pwd=MWpkc3FjaHB6Y3l2V1JJR3hiZVd3Zz09, passcode: 046535

By iPhone one-tap dial +13017158592,,88181323962# or +13126266799,,88181323962#

By Telephone, dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or

+1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128.

The webinar ID is 881 8132 3962.

There several ways to participate in remote Town Council meetings:

1.) Watch the live-stream on our Facebookpage.

2.) Watch the session directly in Zoom by joining the meeting as an attendee. This link will change for each meeting and can be found on the Town website, social media, and at Town Council Agendas***

3.) Dial in to the meeting with your mobile, work or home phone using the toll-free dial-in numbers for each meeting on Town Council Agendas

4.) Watch the meeting the next day on our YouTube channel. This option will provide closed captions once the video has finished processing.

There will be an opportunity for individuals logged into the Zoom meeting to speak. Instructions and procedural etiquette will be available online after individuals have been admitted into the meeting.

As an alternative to participating in the Zoom meeting, members of the public may submit written comment in place of in-person participation. Written public comments must be e-mailed to the Town Manager at [email protected], or mailed to Public Comment, 1 Portland Ave., Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064.

Public Comment received by 5 p.m. on the date of the Council workshop will be provided to the Town Council in advance of the meeting and will become a part of the permanent record of the meetings.

If e-mailing, please note “Public Comment” and the meeting date in the Subject field.

If you require clarification about the Zoom format and/or meeting access, contact: Fran Beaulieu, Director of HR & Communications: [email protected], 937.5632 or Jen Hayes, Executive Assistant, Office of Town Manager: [email protected], 937.5626

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: