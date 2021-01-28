Former University of Maine goaltender Jimmy Howard, who played his entire 11-year NHL career in Detroit, announced his retirement Thursday with a post on his Instagram account.

Howard, 36, spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings after he was selected Howard with Detroit’s first pick in the 2003 draft (64th overall in the second round) out of the UMaine. He finishes in Detroit ranking third on the franchise list in games played (543) and wins with an overall record of 246-196-70. Only Terry Sawchuk and Chris Osgood played in and won more games for Detroit.

Howard ranks fourth in the club’s all-time list in shutouts (24) and posted a career goals-against average of 2.62 and save percentage of .912. He was a free agent after not signing anywhere in the offseason.

“Becoming an NHL goalie was a childhood dream and after an incredible 14 years within the Red Wings organization I’ve decided to say farewell to playing professional hockey and move on to the next chapter,” Howard wrote on Instagram. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to play and I’m forever thankful to the fans, everyone within the Red Wings organization, my teammates and my family for their ongoing support, loyalty and dedication. As I enter this new chapter in my life, I look forward to spending more time with my family, coaching my son’s hockey team and new opportunities the future will hold.”

Howard played three seasons at Maine from 2002-2005. He still holds UMaine career records for lowest goals against average (1.84), highest save percentage (.931) and most shutouts (15).

He also holds the record for most saves in a game with 63 against UMass on March 20, 2004 – a 2-1, three-overtime win for the Black Bears in the Hockey East championship game.

After struggling during the 2019-20 season (2-23-2, 4.20 GAA, .882 save percentage), Howard said he wanted to continue playing. “This year has left a very bitter taste in my mouth,” Howard said over the summer. “I feel I can still play in this league. I want to go out and prove that.”

The Edmonton Oilers, with former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland, had some interest in Howard, but he apparently did not want to leave his home in the Detroit area.

POSTPONED: The Vegas Golden Knights’ game against the St. Louis Blues scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed.

The NHL says a Vegas player and another coach have entered COVID-19 protocol. That could mean a positive test, potential exposure or something else.

Vegas played St. Louis on Tuesday night without its entire coaching staff. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon ran the bench with the minor league coaching staff.

The NHL says the Golden Knights’ training facilities are closed until further notice. A decision on their upcoming games will be made in the next 24-48 hours. Vegas is next scheduled to face the San Jose Sharks next Tuesday and Thursday in Glendale, Arizona.

The Golden Knights are the third team to have virus problems force a postponement, following Dallas and Carolina. It’s the first postponement outside the league’s realigned Central Division.

