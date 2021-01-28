Arrests
1/20 at 5:12 p.m. Richard Alan Logan Sr., 65, of Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass.
1/21 at 3:46 p.m. Jonathan Scot Geisinger, 43, of Saco, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of violating conditions or release, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and two counts of unlawful possession of drugs.
1/22 at 12:32 a.m. Douglas A. MacLachlan, 38, of Scarborough, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Summonses
1/21 at 6:27 p.m. Susan J. McLean, 68, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of shoplifting.
1/21 at 9:46 p.m. Griffin John Wedge, 19, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on the corner of Black Point and Thornton Roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
1/23 at 3:19 a.m. Ferdinand Valle Feliciano, 29, of Providence, R.I., was issued a summons on the corner of Payne Road and Ashley Drive by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of driving without a license.
1/23 at 5:52 p.m. Crishawn Crystal Rivens, 22, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne Road and Southborough Drive by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of driving without a license.
Fire calls
1/18 at 6:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Snow Canning Road.
1/19 at 4:49 a.m. Waterflow alarm on Pleasant Hill Road.
1/19 at 12:51 p.m. Brush fire on railroad tracks on Joshua Libbey Road.
1/20 at 5:47 p.m. Outside fire on Saco Street.
1/20 at 7:54 p.m. Chimney fire on Mitchell Hill Road.
1/21 at 10:21 a.m. Assist Gorham.
1/21 at 9:23 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Colonel Dow Drive.
1/21 at 9:47 p.m. Assist Gorham.
1/22 at 10:12 a.m. Fire alarm on Municipal Drive.
1/22 at 4:29 p.m. Brush fire on railroad tracks on Scarborough Downs Road.
1/22 at 4:30 p.m. Cable line across the road on Gunstock Road.
1/22 at 5:13 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Sawgrass Drive.
1/22 at 6:04 p.m. Assist Gorham.
1/22 at 10:57 p.m. Assist Gorham.
1/23 at 4:28 p.m. Structure fire on Nottingham Drive.
1/23 at 5:05 p.m. Fire alarm on Checkley Point.
1/23 at 7:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Red Barn Circle.
EMS
Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from Jan. 18-24.
