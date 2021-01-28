Arrests

1/9 at 6:27 p.m. Jacinta Evelyn Ruth Hunt, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Route 703 by Sgt. Kevin Sager on a charge of driving without a license.

1/10 at 1:20 a.m. Jeffrey C. Kanter, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, eluding an officer and driving without a license.

1/11 at 3:25 p.m. Matthew McAllister, 35, a transient, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on a warrant.

1/13 at 2:16 a.m. Natividad Pagan, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a warrant and a charge of driving with a suspended license.

1/13 at 6:55 p.m. Monica R. Martin, 34, of Westbrook, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jeff Warren on a warrant and charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl.

1/14 at 6:07 p.m. Ian M. Soule, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street in South Portland by Officer Caleb Gray on a warrant.

1/15 at 10:50 a.m. Rhiannon Maxfield, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of theft by taking and misuse of identification.

Summonses

1/9 at 8:35 p.m. Benjamin Tibbetts, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

1/10 at 5:21 a.m. Matthew T. Conley, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of minor transporting liquor.

1/10 at 11:56 a.m. Isabella S. Talbott, 30, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Cash Corner by Officer Jordan Peters on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

1/11 at 8:16 a.m. Michael S. Foley, 30, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Eric Young on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

1/11 at 5:32 p.m. Ashley Smith, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of assault.

1/11 at 10:27 p.m. Kristopher B. Burgess, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Travis Emerson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/12 at 1:15 a.m. Jeffrey Victor Makela, 40, of Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

1/12 at 7:42 a.m. Michael O. Pomerleau, 41, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report.

1/12 at 3:53 p.m. Maxwell H. Sherman, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Pine Street by Officer Ryan Pugh on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

1/14 at 11:03 a.m. Michael J. Gorgone, 68, of Windsor, was issued a summons on Route 703 by Officer Travis Emerson on a charge of theft by taking.

1/14 at 11:03 a.m. Jason V. Lint, 44, of Windsor, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

1/14 at 1:15 p.m. Eddy C. Iriboneye, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving without a license.

1/15 at 12:30 p.m. Michael K. Gerrity, 62, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/15 at 2:46 p.m. Melissa Anderson, 41, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Fire calls

1/19 at 7:19 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Harding Street.

1/19 at 8:48 a.m. Telephone or cable wires down on Broadway.

1/19 at 9:32 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

1/19 at 1:43 p.m. Building fire on Margaret Street.

1/19 at 2:16 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

1/19 at 8:04 p.m. Excessive heat or scorch marks with no ignition on Maine Mall Road.

1/20 at 12:55 a.m. False fire alarm on Front Street.

1/20 at 12:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

1/20 at 1:27 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

1/20 at 6:28 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

1/21 at 10:00 p.m. False fire alarm on Cannon Road.

1/22 at 11:07 a.m. False fire alarm on Fore River Parkway.

1/22 at 12:54 p.m. False fire alarm on Commercial Street.

1/23 at 5:42 p.m. False fire alarm on Western Avenue.

1/23 at 10:36 p.m. No incident found at address on Maine Mall Road.

1/24 at 10:09 a.m. Building fire on Chase Street.

1/24 at 11:50 a.m. Public service on Preble Street.

1/24 at 9:34 p.m. Public service on Soule Street.

1/25 at 8:11 p.m. Assist invalid on Broadway.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 52 calls from Jan. 19-25.

