NEW HIRES

U.S. Cellular has named Tabatha McKay area vice president and general manager of retail sales and operations for its New England region, a new role for the company in which McKay will lead sales and operations of both corporate-owned and agent retail locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. McKay joined U.S. Cellular in 2002 as a retail wireless consultant and has held roles of increasing responsibility, including learning and development instructor, regional training manager, regional talent acquisition manager, associate relations manager, and most recently human resource director of business partners and employee relations supporting the corporate-owned channel. Prior to joining U.S. Cellular, she was a third-grade teacher in Maine. McKay and her husband currently reside in the Des Moines, Iowa, area and will be relocating back to the Ellsworth area.

Curtis Thaxter LLC has announced that Erin Hall has joined the firm. Hall practices law in a variety of areas, including real estate, corporate law and employment law. Prior to joining the firm, she worked as an intern for a U.S. District Court judge. Hall earned her law degree from the University of Maine School of Law, where she served as case note and comment editor for the Ocean and Coastal Law Journal.

Greg Goodwill is the newest member of the Chase Custom Homes and Finance team. Goodwill has over 20 years of experience in sales, most recently as a medical supply distributor for McKesson Medical Supplies, where he spent his time building close relationships with his clients. A family man, he enjoys music, basketball and other sports, and his record collection. He was born and raised in Auburn and has lived in South Portland for 20 years. Goodwill looks forward to building relationships with new clients and helping them create their forever homes with Chase Custom Homes & Finance.

Bergen & Parkinson LLC is pleased to welcome Thomas Miscio to the firm. Miscio recently joined the litigation department working in the firm’s Saco office. He graduated from St. Michael’s College in Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1999 and then attended the University of New Hampshire School of Law from 2001 to 2004, where he earned his law degree. He began his legal career as a prosecutor in the Strafford County Attorney’s Office domestic violence unit before moving to felony prosecutions. Miscio will handle a broad range of civil and administrative trials and appeals at Bergen & Parkinson.

PROMOTIONS

Lisa Gilbreath and Ryan Kelley, attorneys at Pierce Atwood LLC, have become partners in the firm. Gilbreath works on a wide range of environmental and energy matters, representing clients on energy project development permitting, energy and environmental litigation, air quality legislative and regulatory activities, air quality enforcement, chemical safety, hazardous substances and hazardous waste management, and contaminated property remediation and cleanup. Kelley provides legal counsel to financial institutions and public and private companies regarding debt and equity financings, commercial transactions, and bankruptcy and creditors’ rights matters. He regularly represents secured creditors, trade creditors, landlords, sellers and acquirers of distressed assets and entities, and others in workouts and restructurings, liquidations and collection actions.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Deer Brook Consulting has added Arthur Ream III and Joseph Acosta to its newly formed board of advisers. Ream is currently the chief information security officer and senior director of applications at Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he is responsible for leading the vision, development and implementation of cybersecurity and managing CHA’s applications portfolio initiatives in support of Cambridge’s overall business plan and strategic vision. Acosta is currently the deputy chief information officer and chief technical officer for the Navy Personnel Command, leading digital transformation efforts across the Navy’s central human resources organization. In past roles, he has served as chief information security officer for three state governments and as the CIO for Government Employee Health Association, a $3 billion Kansas-based health insurance company, and as CTO for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Steve Littleson to its board of directors. Littleson is the president of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he is responsible for operations of the health care provider’s 250-bed regional referral and trauma center, a division of the three-hospital Central Maine Healthcare. He has served on the boards of numerous community service organizations, including Boy Scouts of America, United Way, Rotary International, American Red Cross and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Littleson brings over 35 years of experience in executive leadership roles.

Cerahelix Inc. has added two members to its board of directors: Martin Grohman, executive director of the Environmental & Energy Technology Council of Maine (E2Tech), and William Sarni, an internationally recognized thought leader on water strategy and innovation. Grohman is highly respected for his business acumen and longtime focus on sustainability that precedes his leadership role at E2Tech, Maine’s foremost energy, environmental and clean technology business and economic development organization. He is a former member of the Maine House of Representatives, where he served on the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. Sarni is the founder and CEO of Water Foundry, a trusted adviser to global public and private sector enterprises, nongovernmental organizations and technology providers in solving water-related challenges. Sarni has been a sustainability and water strategy adviser to multinationals, water technology companies, investors and nongovernmental organizations for his entire career.

Please send your submissions to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: