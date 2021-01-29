Corey Wimberly has been named the 15th manager in Portland Sea Dogs history, the Boston Red Sox announced on Friday.

Wimberly, 37, is in his third season as a manager in the Red Sox system. He went 37-38 in 2018 managing the Lowell Spinners, then led the Salem Red Sox to a 67-70 record and a Carolina League playoff berth in 2019. Wimberly was set to return to manage Salem in 2020 before the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Wimberly first joined the Red Sox organization as a coach with the Greenville Drive in 2017.

He played 10 season in the minor leagues after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2005 Major League Baseball draft by the Colorado Rockies. He spent time with the Oakland A’s, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins affiliates, reaching the Triple-A level.

Also Friday, the Sea Dogs announced Lance Carter will serve as the team’s pitching coach and Lance Zawadzki the team’s hitting coach. Both Carter and Zawadzki were slated to coach with Portland in 2020 before the season was canceled.

Scott Gallon returns for his fifth season as the Sea Dogs’ athletic trainer and Jeff Dolan will be the strength and conditioning coach. Ako Thomas will join the staff as an additional coach.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous