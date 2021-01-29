Winter Adventure Bingo

Looking for some new ways to enjoy the great outdoors this winter? The Windham Parks & Recreation Department has something that might just do the trick. To encourage people to try some new outdoor activities while exploring Windham’s parks and trails, they are offering a community-wide bingo game that incorporates activity ideas for people of all ages and experience levels. Bingo cards are available to download or you can pick up a print copy at the Parks & Recreation office at 8 School Road. If you hit bingo, you win a prize. Social distancing guidelines are in effect for your safety and the safety of others. If you’d like more information about Winter Adventure Bingo, please call the Parks & Recreation Department at 892-1905.

Kindness to Animals Week

The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham has teamed up with the Animal Welfare League of Kennebunk, the Center for Wildlife of Cape Neddick and Marine Mammals of Maine in Bath to develop a free series of webinars for students in grades K-12. Taking place during school vacation, Feb. 16-19, Kindness to Animal Week will provide students the opportunity to learn real-world ways they can help animals in their neighborhoods via interactive meetings.

Each webinar is 40 minutes long and will feature one of the participating nonprofits’ animal population and the mission to ensure that our local animals will survive and thrive in the cold wintertime. Students will be encouraged to ask questions, explore animals virtually and express their feelings of empathy and compassion. They will leave the webinars knowing how they can help animals of all kinds in the frosty weeks ahead.

Registrants will receive the Zoom information to participate in the presentation. Students can attend one, two, three or all four of the seminars. Donations to the nonprofits are welcome. Donations support each nonprofit’s operations and daily animal care needs. Registration is open now at animalwelfaresociety.org/youth/kindness-week.

Virtual story time

The Windham Public Library would like to remind you that they are still hosting story time during the pandemic. Go to their Facebook page from 10:30-11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays for a fun-filled story appropriate for kids up to 5 years old. If you’d like more information, call Jen Dupree at the library at 892-1908 ext. 6 or email [email protected]

Institute for Integrative Aging

The Institute for Integrative Aging was established to serve the senior population of the greater Sebago Lake area. Administered through Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, the institute offers a variety of activities to local seniors. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, seniors can stay fit by participating in the Silver Sneakers fitness program. On Wednesdays, you can learn to play the ukulele with Generation Ukuleles, and there are is also a monthly book club and Coffee and Conversation time. If you’d like to learn more about the institute and all they have to offer, they can be reached by calling 892-6766.

Not Just Blowing Smoke

EmpowerME is offering a community afternoon series that supports health empowerment. From 2-3 p.m. Feb. 17, they will present “Not Just Blowing Smoke,” where participants will delve into the vaping epidemic and how it is affecting youth. Learn about vaping products and their chemical components, how vaping effects youth decision-making and why it often leads to addiction. Helpful tips and resources for helping kids to quit will also be supplied. For more details, email [email protected]

