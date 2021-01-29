SCARBOROUGH — Four Maine animal nonprofits are offering interactive webinars for students during Kindness to Animals Week on Feb. 16 through 19.

Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, Center for Wildlife of Cape Neddick, Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals (MSSPA) in Windham and Marine Mammals of Maine in Bath will be teaming up, offering 40 minute webinars each day, with each nonprofit offering a session, said a press release from Stephanie Kelley, marketing communications manager for Animal Welfare Society.

Registration is now open and the event is free of charge, with donations welcome, said the release. The schedule of events and more information can be found at animalwelfaresociety.org/youth/kindness-week.

“During the interactive webinars, students will be encouraged to ask questions, explore the animals’ world virtually and engage their feelings of empathy and compassion,” said the release. “Students will leave the webinars knowing how they can help animals of all kinds this winter. These winter wellness webinars are open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade.”

Students are welcome to take as many webinars as they wish, said the release.

“These interactive webinars keep children engaged during their break and provide real-world ways they can help the animals in their neighborhoods during the cold winter months,” Kelley said in an email.

