While waiting on a long list in Florida to be vaccinated against COVID-19, this 96-year-old geezer read in the Press Herald that the ACLU of Maine was advocating that corrections officers and inmates of state prisons be prioritized to receive the vaccine “regardless of where they live.” That got me calculating.

Why not fly back to Scarborough, where I live for six months of the year, have a few pops, get in my car and drive around erratically until an alert officer of the law pulls me over and hands me a ticket for driving under the influence? Come to think of of it, since my next-door neighbor is an officer with the Westbrook Police Department, I wouldn’t have to drive very far.

If my sentence were short, perhaps I could return to Florida at about the same time I would be called up for my shot here.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained, as the saying goes.

Such are my idle fancies while hunkered down with hundreds of millions of others as we await the magic bullet.

Walter J. Eno

Scarborough

