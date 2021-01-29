SOUTH PORTLAND – Kenneth “Buzzy” Birmingham, 56, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

The son of Elizabeth Blizzard, he was born in Bangor on Nov. 11, 1964. He grew up in Brewer and graduated from Brewer High School.

He was employed for over 20 years by the Holiday Inn by the Bay. The owners and fellow employees became Ken’s second family, continuing to employ and support him even when he became too ill to work these past several months.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Amber Birmingham of South Portland, who was the apple of his eye and his true joy in life. He is also survived his mother, Elizabeth, of Florida; his sisters, Kathy of Alabama, Patti of Florida, and Deedy of Old Town, his brother, Garrett of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

