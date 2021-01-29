Scarborough Community Connections will host a documentary and discussion about bridging political divides. The volunteer group provides opportunities for civil dialogue and community engagement.

Given the recent political climate — nationally as well as in our local community — the group is concerned about the tendency to focus on the divisiveness and polarization that has increased incivility the citizens’ daily interactions, according to a SCC press release.

Th group hopes to offer opportunities to reflect on the causes of polarization and incivility in the local community with ideas and examples about how each person can become part of the solution. The aim is to enhance connections within the community through common experiences and conversations.

To this end, SCC is hosting the film “The Reunited States,” a powerful documentary about bridging political and racial divides.

Based on Mark Gerzon’s book of the same name, “The Reunited States” documentary explores approaches to understanding issues faced by all Americans that are not defined by bitterness and resentfulness.

“The Reunited States” brings a hopeful message that reaching across divides and focusing on empathy, understanding, and common ground can transform the nation.

The film will be available, free and online, from Feb. 21 through Feb. 28. Follow-up, virtual discussions will occur on Tuesday, March 2 and Saturday, March 6.

Registration is required for free access to the documentary. Email [email protected] to receive instructions and details for the virtual discussions. RSVP by Feb. 13 to ensure a spot.

To be on SCC’s distribution list, send your contact info to [email protected] You can follow the group on Facebook at Scarborough Community Connections.

