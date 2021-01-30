Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden worked hard to ensure that $200 million was included in the COVID-19 emergency relief package to support Maine loggers, who have been hit hard by the economic downturn associated with the pandemic. This funding is meant to help the industry “get through this difficult period,” Sen. Collins said in a statement.
At the same time, Central Maine Power, which has spent millions to convince Mainers that their unpopular New England Clean Energy Connect corridor project is a solution to Maine’s economic problems, has contracted with a logging company based out of Wisconsin to clear the corridor.
Clearly, Maine loggers are hurting for work, yet CMP passed them over to hire out-of-state workers. So please, don’t buy CMP’s bogus job claims. Actions speak louder than words, and this Spanish company has shown their only loyalty is to their bottom line. Please vote “yes” this November to stop this destructive project.
Edwin Buzzell
Pittsfield
