I live in York County, where there are 200,000 people age 75 and over.
The only call centers are in Kittery and Sanford. Why couldn’t Maine prepare earlier? Where is the vaccine?
We don’t need the money if we are dead!
Marcia Deal
Kittery
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Push for tighter rules on challenging election results
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Time to rethink and reshape federal HHS, CDC capabilities
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Many older York County residents, too little vaccine
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t buy CMP’s bogus claims that NECEC will create jobs
-
Editorials
Another View: The new ‘Buy American’ is bad news for Americans
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.