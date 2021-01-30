I live in York County, where there are 200,000 people age 75 and over.

The only call centers are in Kittery and Sanford. Why couldn’t Maine prepare earlier? Where is the vaccine?

We don’t need the money if we are dead!

Marcia Deal
Kittery

