A tractor trailer heading north on the Maine Turnpike in Wells rolled over Saturday morning, blocking traffic from the left lane. By 11:45 a.m., the accident scene was cleared, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.
The authority put out a warning just before 10 a.m. that motorists should be aware the left lane northbound was blocked and to expect delays. The accident occurred at mile 23 in Wells.
This story will be updated.
