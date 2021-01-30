WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with an 84-72 win over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Five players scored in double figures for Baylor (16-0), which has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time – a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Jared Butler had 16, MaCio Teague 15 and Mayer 13.

Jaylin Williams scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Auburn (10-8).

(1) GONZAGA 97, PEPPERDINE 75: Drew Timme had 19 points and was one of six Gonzaga players to score in double figures as the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 West Coast Conference) defeated the Waves (7-8, 3-3) in Malibu, California.

(3) VILLANOVA 80, SETON HALL 72: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes to lead the Wildcats (11-1, 6-0 Big East) past the Pirates (9-8, 6-5) in Newark, New Jersey.

(20) VIRGINIA TECH 65, (8) VIRGINIA 51: Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Hokies (13-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast) past the visiting Cavaliers (11-3, 7-1).

(24) OKLAHOMA 66, (9) ALABAMA 61: De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help the host Sooners (11-4) end a 10-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide (14-4), despite playing without leading scorer Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.

Oklahoma became the second team in the last 25 years to win three straight games against top-10 teams, following wins over Kansas and Texas.

(10) TEXAS TECH 76, LSU 71: Mac McClung hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally as the Red Raiders (12-5) beat the Tigers (11-5) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Texas Tech scored 12 the last 12 points in the final minute. Terrence Shannon led the Red Raiders with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

FLORIDA 85, (11) WEST VIRGINIA 80: Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, and the visiting Gators (10-4) beat the Mountaineers (11-5) in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Derek Culver led West Virginia with a career-high 28 points.

(12) MISSOURI 102, TCU 98: Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and the Tigers (11-3) rallied from a 12-point deficit late in regulation, beating the visiting Horned Frogs (9-7) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

PENN STATE 81, (14) WISCONSIN 71: Myreon Jones scored 20 points, and the Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten) snapped a decade-long skid against the visiting Badgers (13-5, 7-4).

Penn State had lost 13 straight against Wisconsin – including eight at home.

(18) TENNESSEE 80, (15) KANSAS 61: Yves Pons scored 17 points and the Volunteers (12-3) never trailed in beating the Jayhawks (11-6) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

GEORGIA TECH 76, (16) FLORIDA STATE 65: Moses Wright scored 23 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (8-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast) past the Seminoles (10-3, 6-2) in Atlanta.

(23) UCLA 57, OREGON STATE 52: Cody Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bruins (13-3, 9-1 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to 16 games with a victory over the Beavers (8-7, 4-5).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(18) GONZAGA 79, SAINT MARY’S 52: Jill Townsend scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, and the Bulldogs (15-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference) rolled past the Gaels (5-12, 3-8) in Moraga, California, extending their winning streak to 14.

PURDUE 81, (21) MINNESOTA 62: Brandon Newman scored 21 of his season-high 29 points in the second half, Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and the Boilermakers (12-6, 6-4 Big Ten) overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat the Golden Gophers (11-6, 4-6) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

(24) WEST VIRGINIA 79, TCU 70: Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points, leading the visiting Mountaineers (13-2, 7-2) past the Horned Frogs (7-8, 2-8) for the eighth straight win.

FOOTBALL

SENIOR BOWL: Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah in the fourth quarter to help seal the National team’s 27- 24 victory over the American team in Mobile, Alabama.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was the MVP after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter to help erase a 13-0 halftime deficit.

The American team played without Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris. Jones went through warmups but didn’t play after injuring his left ankle in Thursday’s final practice. Harris withdrew from the game after practicing Tuesday and Wednesday because of a lingering ankle injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous