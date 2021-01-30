GOLF

Patrick Reed was involved in another rules controversy Saturday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He also had a share of the lead with Carlos Ortiz.

On the par-4 10th, Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Believing the ball didn’t bounce, Reed picked it up to see if it was embedded before a rules official arrived.

Reed was awarded a free drop and saved par. He shot a 2-under 70 and was tied with Ortiz (66) at 10 under.

Sam Burns (70), Lanto Griffin (72), Viktor Hovland (73), Jon Rahm (72) and Adam Scott (72) were two shots back at 8 under. Rory McIlroy (70) was in a group of four at 7 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Paul Casey hit a 3-iron to 10 feet and holed the eagle putt to complete a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic, giving the Englishman a one-stroke lead as he seeks a 15th win on the European Tour.

Casey’s birdie-eagle finished lifted him above Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (67), at 15 under overall.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBI and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.

• The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with left-hander Carlos Rodon.

The White Sox nontendered Rodon last month, making him a free agent. He is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career games, including 92 starts.

• Right-hander Trevor Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, giving the NL Central champions another option for the back end of their rotation.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester United lost vital ground in the title race, drawing 0-0 at Arsenal.

The Red Devils remained in second place with 41 points, three behind rival Manchester City, which beat last-place Sheffield United, 1-0.

SPAIN: Real Madrid stumbled again in the title race, losing 2-1 at home to Levante after being reduced to 10 men shortly after kickoff.

The loss left Madrid seven points behind leader Atletico Madrid, which has played two fewer games.

GERMANY: Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski took his tally to 24 goals this season, scoring in his ninth straight match as Bayern Munich avenged its only defeat of 2020 with a 4-1 win over Hoffenheim.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland won her third straight super-G, confirming her dominance heading into the world championships with another clear victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway trailed by 0.68 for her first career podium result, and Marie-Michele Gagnon of Canada was 0.93 in third.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Clement Noel got his first World Cup win in a year, triumphing on home snow in Chamonix, France.

On a course softened by persistent rain, first-run leader Marco Schwarz dropped to third, 0.19 seconds behind Noel. Ramon Zenhausern finished second, trailing Noel by 0.16.

