Garry Trudeau’s Jan. 24 “Doonesbury” cartoon (Page D1) recalls the historic events of 1974: Facing impeachment for obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress, near-certain conviction and dwindling support, Richard Nixon resigned from the presidency.

I was living in Iran at the time and got the news at 4 a.m. on Voice of America radio. Like many of the Americans there, I was relieved that politicians in both parties had united to uphold the rule of law and constitutional checks and balances and that, facing that opposition, Nixon left voluntarily.

The Iranians I knew, however, were dumbfounded: “What, you mean he voluntarily resigned? He just gave up his power and left?” We tried to explain the strength of our Constitution and the rule of law, with some pride, I must admit, but the concept was completely incomprehensible to most of them.

Now, 47 years later, with Donald Trump impeached for incitement of insurrection against the U.S. government and lawless action at the Capitol, we again face a decision point. In 1974, Republicans put country over party, upheld the Constitution and were ready to hold the president accountable for his actions. Will they do the same for a former president

in 2021? Or will they tip us further away from our long-held ideals and democratic principles? Our children and the world are watching.

Susan Payne

Cape Elizabeth

