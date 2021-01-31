I find Bill Nemitz’s opinion pieces in the Press Herald rather delusional most times and incoherent at best.

The Jan. 20 column, “The day America blessed itself,” by the self-appointed conservative basher Mr. Nemitz again attempts to blame all of the country’s faults on the 75 million voters who happen to be of a different political persuasion.

May I remind him that the hate and vitriol of the last four years started for the most part when Hillary Clinton, the Democratic anointed one, lost the election? Nemitz and his ilk never accepted President Donald Trump’s election, and for four years they bombarded him with hate, anger and vitriol of the likes we have never seen in the public discourse. In his piece, Mr. Nemitz is wondering what the soldier among the flags is praying for. I have a few thoughts.

Maybe he was praying that because he voted for Mr. Trump, he wouldn’t be forced out of the service.

Maybe he was praying that his conservative parents’ business would not shut down or be destroyed by the woke crowd.

Maybe he was praying that his conservative sister, a schoolteacher, can still retain her job because a liberal parent wants her out.

We choose to pray for many things. I, for one, am praying that because I have a differing viewpoint I would be able to state that opinion without fear of malice and retribution.

Paul Deeney

Wells

