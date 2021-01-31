BATH — Main Street Bath has received an award for creating Beacon Park, an indoor community center the downtown organization created in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maine Downtown Center, a program under The Maine Development Foundation, created an “innovation award” to recognize a downtown program that created a way to foster community despite the restrictions COVID-19 placed on municipalities across the state.

“These awards highlight the resilience, ingenuity, and creativity of individuals, small business owners, and community organizations who are keeping our downtown economies – and morale – vibrant despite challenges on many fronts,” said Anne Ball, senior program director for Maine Downtown Center.

The community center at 31 Centre St. opened its doors in November in what had been a vacant storefront. Beacon Park acts as a warm indoor park where people can enjoy their take-out meals, work or meet with friends at a safe social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“For a downtown to get a project like this off the ground can take months or even years,” said Ball. “We’ve been reading articles for months on adaptation and innovation and we haven’t seen an indoor space like this.”

Main Street Bath partnered with the city, which supplied the furniture, and Sean Ireland, owner of Union and Company, to bring the park to life. Bath Iron Works agreed to foot the utility bill for the space for its first six months and created a station inside for recruiting potential employees.

“We really valued the diverse groups of partners involved,” Ball said. “They’re all playing a role in getting it up and running and keeping it clean and safe. It’s a great coming together for Bath.”

Main Street Bath could not be reached for comment Friday.

