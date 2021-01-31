PHILADELPHIA — Joel Farabee had a hat trick, Kevin Hayes scored on a power play 4:23 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for a weekend sweep.

James van Riemsdyk had three assists to help the Flyers win their fourth straight. They also beat the Islanders in overtime Saturday.

Nick Leddy, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal scored for the Islanders. They have lost five in a row.

After Barzal was whistled for high-sticking in overtime, Philadelphia took advantage. Claude Giroux set up Hayes, who shot high past Ilya Sorokin from close range.

Farabee scored the first of his two second-period goals on a one-timer from the left circle that went high over Sorokin’s right shoulder to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead. The 20-year-old forward completed his first career hat trick with 4:08 left in the period on a deflection in front of Phil Myers’ wrist shot.

The Islanders tied it with two goals in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third.

Bailey tipped home Ryan Pulock’s shot from the point 1:03 into the third. Then, Barzal tied it with 13:33 remaining on a one-timer from the slot that beat Brian Elliott to the glove side.

BLUES 4, DUCKS 1: Brayden Schenn scored twice, Ville Husso got his first win as an NHL goaltender and St. Louis won at Anaheim, California.

Schenn is one of the NHL’s hottest players with six goals in his last seven games. He also has four assists during that span, which is tied with Montreal’s Nick Suzuki and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau for the longest points streak this season.

WILD 4, AVALANCHE 3: Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime, giving Minnesota a win at home.

Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line before Brodin slammed the puck past goalie Hunter Miska. Joel Eriksson Ek got his second assist of the game on the sudden finish, which gave the Wild a 3-3 finish on their first homestand of the season.

Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation, after grabbing the ricochet of a blocked shot attempt from Kirill Kaprizov. Less than four minutes earlier, Brandon Saad gave Colorado the lead with his fifth goal of the season.

DEVILS 5, SABRES 3: Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored two goals to lead New Jersey to a win at Buffalo, New York.

Wood assisted on McLeod’s go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Andreas Johnsson also scored for the Devils, who avenged a shootout loss on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set.

Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils.

Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, who had a 3-0-2 streak snapped. Buffalo also got goals from Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar, and Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson each had two assists. Carter Hutton stopped 32 of 36 shots.

McLeod put the Devils ahead for good with his second goal at 10:40 of the third period. He chipped the puck in from close range after Hutton couldn’t control the rebound from Wood’s shot.

Wood scored into an empty net in the closing seconds.

PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2: Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and visiting Florida held off Detroit.

HURRICANES 4, STARS 3: Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin’s glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn’s final shot, helping the Carolina win at home.

Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in as many nights.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1: Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and Chicago jumped on two costly mistakes by goalie Elvis Merzlikins in the third period, topping visiting Columbus.

Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row.

Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, and Merzlikins stopped 33 shots.

NOTES

DEVILS: RW Kyle Palmieri entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, the team announced, joining fellow assistant captain Travis Zajac, who entered the protocol on Friday and did not make the trip to Buffalo. .

RANGERS: The slumping New York Rangers placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers Sunday, one day after he struggled in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

DeAngelo, 25 and in his fifth NHL season, was on ice for four of the Penguins’ goals in that defeat. He also was benched by Coach David Quinn earlier this season for a third-period unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and complaining loudly to the referees after drawing a holding penalty.

According to The Athletic, DeAngelo had an altercation with goalie Alexandar Georgiev after Saturday’s game.

New York has been unimpressive on the blue line through eight games, going 2-4-2, last in the highly competitive East Division. But DeAngelo, who signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in the offseason, is gone.

DeAngelo was a fixture on the power play for much of his career, his first season in Arizona and the next three in New York. He has a plus-minus rating of minus-6 this season.

Quinn was evasive when asked about the move.

“This was just a decision the organization made and we will see how it works out,” he told reporters. “I get the questions, I know you want more specifics, but like I said, a decision we made as an organization, and in 24 hours we will be able to probably be a little more specific.

“A handful of guys maybe aren’t playing at the level they were playing last year and you could probably say Tony would be one of them, but he’s not the only one.”

