SOUTH PORTLAND – Natalie Marro passed away on Jan. 26, 2021 after a period of declining heath. She had been a resident of Pinnacle Health (formerly South Portland Nursing Home) for the past year. Natalie was born in the Davis family homestead on Pool Road in Biddeford on June 3, 1933 to Joseph H. and Marion F. Goodwin Davis. She grew up in Biddeford and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1952. She furthered her education at Gray’s Business College in Portland.

After graduating from Gray’s, Natalie went on to a job at Dr. Blaisdell’s office in Portland. She then returned to Gray’s Business College, as a teacher, and met her future husband, Joseph Marro, when he was her student. She and Joe were married on April 18, 1959 in Portland.

She left teaching when her first child was born. After several years of tending to her children, Natalie returned to work at the Maine Youth Center (now Longcreek Youth Development Center). She worked in the business office there until her retirement in 1993.

After retirement, she and Joe traveled quite extensively, and she spent her days making memories with their many friends.

She was “Gammie” and “Nan” to her four grandchildren. She loved to cook, a passion she passed on to her daughter.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Marro of Portland; her son, Dana Marro and daughter-in-law Lorraine Marro of Buxton, her daughter, Eleanor Chatto and son-in-law Carl Chatto of South Portland; four grandchildren, Emily Clough of Limington, Elaine Nason of Standish, Joe Marro of Portland, Sam Chatto of South Portland; and three great-grandchildren.

