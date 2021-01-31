BRADENTON, Fla. – Robert “Bob” Silke, 81, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2021.

Bob graduated from Cheverus High School and USM. He worked for GMAC in Portland for most of his career. After taking advantage of early retirement he enjoyed many “fun” jobs into his senior years.

Bob moved to Cape Elizabeth in 1971 where he started raising three children. He loved spending time with them sledding at Murray’s hill, playing hockey on Great Pond, hunting, fishing, boating on Sebago Lake, and attending sports activities.

In 1986 Bob married Beverly and moved to Gorham where they spent many years celebrating holidays and birthdays with family and friends. After moving to Florida in 2003 the family started traveling south for many magical Disney adventures and family vacations.

Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. We will miss his great stories and sense of adventure.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Silke; and sisters, Ruth Ann, Mary, and Jeanne.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly; brother, Donald; sons, Christopher and Brendan, daughter, Rachel Berg, stepdaughters, Michelle Gagne and Melissa Rodriguez; and grandchildren, Mark, Morganne, Henry, Madison, Savannah, Jackson, and Shawna.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be scheduled for June 2021.

