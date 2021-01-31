Spread over three levels on a nearly one-acre, perennially landscaped plot, this contemporary home on the banks of the Kennebunk River is masterfully designed across nearly 6,000 SF of living space.

With a stylish home gym, en suite baths in every bedroom and multiple offices and study nooks, this estate provides all the space modern life requires in a beautiful area of coastal Maine. Across the banks is the Cape Arundel Golf Course and the neighborhood is a short a walk from the Kennebunk Land Trust Butler Preserve Trail and a quick drive or bike ride to Dock Square.

Large, common rooms flow into one another on the main floor, with built-in storage and a fireplace around almost every corner. The quartz-countered kitchen has a chef’s range, and separate seating at a bar, island and dining table. Floor-to-ceiling arched windows defy the usual connotations of “den,” where a switchback staircase leads up to a library loft. One of the built-in bookcase panels leads to a secret room. Can you guess which?

Between the kitchen and the den is a light filled room with exposed beams spanning the ceiling underneath skylights. Tile floors and a sink make it an excellent arts and crafts studio or activity area for kids. Outside, stone terraces expand among beautiful perennials and flowering trees. Kayaks can launch off of the 32-foot, private, seasonal pier to paddle the Kennebunk River to the ocean.

28 Rivers Edge Dr. is listed by Melissa Morrill, associate broker with Signature Homes Real Estate Group. Please contact Melissa at 207-233-2456 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous