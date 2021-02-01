BIW workers should not be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

Am I the only one disgusted with General Dynamics for asking that its workers receive the covid vaccine ahead of or with elderly, first responders, and teachers? Does the US really need another guided-missile destroyer so bad and so fast that Bath Iron Works shipbuilders get prioritized with or ahead of schoolteachers and police officers and 70-year-olds? I’m not against BIW workers getting the vaccine, and getting it soon, but come on.

Lisa Ledwidge,

Bath

Brunswick vaccine clinic does good work

My wife and I both got our COVID-19 shots at the Rec center at the Brunswick Landing. It was extremely well organized and all the people were on top of their game. A fantastic on and well done. Thank you all.

Doug and Priscille Pollock,

Topsham

